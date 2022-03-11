Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.75. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 34,336 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,217,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after buying an additional 535,020 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 939,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,477,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 55,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $16,924,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,830,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

