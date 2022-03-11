Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

NYSE:NSA opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,912,000 after purchasing an additional 559,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 503,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.48%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.