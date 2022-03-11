Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magenta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Wedbush also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

