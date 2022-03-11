Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 712,845 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $14,356,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Funko alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,184,005.92.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10.

Shares of FNKO opened at $16.82 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $853.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Funko by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

About Funko (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.