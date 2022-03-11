Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

WTRG stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,616,000 after buying an additional 800,148 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,554,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,221,000 after buying an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,686,000 after buying an additional 129,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

