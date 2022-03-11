Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $11.45

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $11.02. Euronav shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 33,956 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

