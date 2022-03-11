Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Shares Gap Down to $11.45

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.45, but opened at $11.02. Euronav shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 33,956 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.
Euronav Company Profile (NYSE:EURN)
Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
