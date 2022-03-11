EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $1,782,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,236 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,677. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.