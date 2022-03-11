Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) PT Raised to C$17.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTZF opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.58.
