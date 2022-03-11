Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after buying an additional 271,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL opened at $38.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEL. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

