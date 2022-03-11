Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,007.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 761,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,820,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ManTech International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,371,000 after purchasing an additional 68,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 3,585.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

MANT stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.