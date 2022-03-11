Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $151.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JJSF. Benchmark began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

