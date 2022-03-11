Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $64.77 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.10.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Capital Group (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.