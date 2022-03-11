Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 32,746 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,746 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,622,000 after acquiring an additional 569,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Progressive by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $104.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

