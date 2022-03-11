Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 73 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $407.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.42. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.07 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

