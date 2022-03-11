Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

