Express (NYSE:EXPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. The business had revenue of $594.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Express stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. Express has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Express by 368.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 866,733 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Express by 425.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 155,797 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Express in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Express by 1.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,520,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 26,284 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

