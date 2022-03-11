Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

NYSE:XOM opened at $85.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $361.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 189,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

