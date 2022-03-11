EzFill Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 14th (NASDAQ:EZFL)

EzFill’s (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. EzFill had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

EZFL stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23. EzFill has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Get EzFill alerts:

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EZFL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EzFill in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in EzFill in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in EzFill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EzFill (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.