EzFill Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 14th (NASDAQ:EZFL)

EzFill’s (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 14th. EzFill had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
EZFL stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23. EzFill has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.49.
EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).
About EzFill
EzFill Holdings Inc is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc is based in MIAMI, FL.
