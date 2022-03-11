Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 1,575 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,386 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,630 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 67.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the airline’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $41.03. 9,481,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,473,764. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.