Family Legacy Inc. Acquires 3,786 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,100. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

