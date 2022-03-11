Family Legacy Inc. Buys 2,331 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.94. 9,162,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,257. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $126.72 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.