Family Legacy Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 609.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 42,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $87.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,014,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,690,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its 200-day moving average is $107.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

