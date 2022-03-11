Family Legacy Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Family Legacy Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $1,147,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $1,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.39. 8,322,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,131,866. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.