Family Legacy Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.79. 4,706,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.33 and its 200 day moving average is $203.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

