Family Legacy Inc. Has $539,000 Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 58.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,806 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 190.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $112.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,336. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.90. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

