Family Legacy Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18,889.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,013.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 151,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 147,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter.

ITA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $107.42. The stock had a trading volume of 760,456 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.62.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

