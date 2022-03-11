Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 19,243.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $126.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

