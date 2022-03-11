Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $143.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.