Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $91.89 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.