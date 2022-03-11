Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 2,315 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

HAIN opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.