Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 92 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $356.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $435.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.33. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.67 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

