Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 4,272 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after acquiring an additional 864,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 828,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,355,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,989 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.65 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $33.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 59.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

