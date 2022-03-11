Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $54.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.