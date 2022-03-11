Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $50.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FAST. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

