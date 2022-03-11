F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.80 Per Share

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:FCIT opened at GBX 822.89 ($10.78) on Friday. F&C Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 767.21 ($10.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 953 ($12.49). The stock has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 865.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 886.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.48) per share, for a total transaction of £490.56 ($642.77). Also, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £988.20 ($1,294.81). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 226 shares of company stock valued at $196,794.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

