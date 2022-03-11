Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FOE opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ferro has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Ferro will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,466,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,132,000 after purchasing an additional 271,623 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Ferro by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,118,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,956 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ferro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 177,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ferro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,876,000 after purchasing an additional 115,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

