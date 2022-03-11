FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Needham & Company LLC

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OPFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.
NYSE OPFI opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $11.40.
FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FG New America Acquisition (OPFI)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.