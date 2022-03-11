FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Needham & Company LLC

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on OPFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

NYSE OPFI opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $11.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of FG New America Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

