Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,759 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,537,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after buying an additional 860,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.18. 58,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

