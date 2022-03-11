Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) will announce $3.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $3.42 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $14.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $16.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $89.67. 49,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average of $113.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $562,481,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

