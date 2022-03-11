Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth approximately $7,924,000. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 75,615 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FACA remained flat at $$9.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

