Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Set at C$21.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) received a C$21.00 price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 134.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.79.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

CVE:FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.