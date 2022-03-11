Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FLMMF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMMF opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

