Financial Comparison: FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) vs. Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FOX and Paramount Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX 10.57% 14.45% 7.07% Paramount Global 15.89% 10.85% 4.08%

FOX has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of FOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Paramount Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of FOX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FOX pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Paramount Global pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. FOX pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Global pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FOX has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Paramount Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FOX and Paramount Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 1 1 9 0 2.73 Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

FOX currently has a consensus price target of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.65%. Given FOX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FOX is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOX and Paramount Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX $12.91 billion 1.72 $2.15 billion $2.45 16.05 Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.74 $4.54 billion $6.91 4.72

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than FOX. Paramount Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors. The Television segment consists of the acquisition, marketing and distribution of broadcast network programming. The Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment consists of the FOX Studio Lot, Credible Labs Inc, corporate overhead costs and intracompany eliminations. The company was founded on May 3, 2018, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

