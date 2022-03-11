Financial Comparison: Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) versus theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO)

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

theglobe.com has a beta of 3.58, meaning that its stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares theglobe.com and Thryv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A Thryv $1.11 billion 0.91 $149.22 million $5.99 4.95

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than theglobe.com.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -958.29% Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for theglobe.com and Thryv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Thryv has a consensus price target of $41.11, indicating a potential upside of 38.50%. Given Thryv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Thryv is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Thryv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thryv beats theglobe.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About theglobe.com (Get Rating)

theglobe.com, Inc. operates as a shell company, which engages in an online community with registered members and users in the United States and abroad. The company was founded by Todd V. Krizelman and Stephan J. Paternot on May 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

