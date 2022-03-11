First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives $21.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

