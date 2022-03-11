First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $130.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.54.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 56.39%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCRD. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.