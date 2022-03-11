First Hawaiian Bank Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,685,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.73. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.