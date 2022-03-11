First Hawaiian Bank Invests $211,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,999 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in CRH by 33.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 12.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

NYSE:CRH opened at $40.46 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

CRH Profile (Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.