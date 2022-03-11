First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of INBK opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.98%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,765,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 89,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 50,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.