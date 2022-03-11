First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Jonathan R. Scott Sells 12,850 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $499,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.06. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $51.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after purchasing an additional 555,872 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 503,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

